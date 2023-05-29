News & Insights

New Development Bank issues $1.2 bln of panda bonds

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

May 29, 2023 — 09:50 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai Newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank issued 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) worth of panda bonds in China's interbank bond market on Monday, to mobilise resources for financing sustainable development projects, the bank said in a statement.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate resources and to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects, the bank said.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.