New Development Bank issues $1.2 bln of panda bonds

SHANGHAI, May 30 (Reuters) - The New Development Bank issued 8.5 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) worth of panda bonds in China's interbank bond market on Monday, to mobilise resources for financing sustainable development projects, the bank said in a statement.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate resources and to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects, the bank said.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

