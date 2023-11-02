News & Insights

New details of FTC antitrust lawsuit against Amazon made public

November 02, 2023

Written by Diane Bartz and David Shepardson for Reuters

WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - New details of the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust lawsuit against Amazon.com AMZN.O were made public on Thursday, including the government's claim the online giant deliberately raised prices by more than $1 billion through secret algorithms.

The FTC filed suit in September but many details were withheld from public view until Thursday when a version of the lawsuit with fewer redactions was made public in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The FTC said Amazon created a "secret algorithm internally codenamed 'Project Nessie' to identify specific products for which it predicts other online stores will follow Amazon’s price increases."

