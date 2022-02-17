New DeepMind Program Shows Major Progress Within AI

Google (GOOGL) subsidiary DeepMind recently released a new artificial intelligence program that has shown signs of significant progress in the critical thinking necessary for software engineering tasks. Released less than a year after OpenAI launched Codex, AlphaCode ranks in the top 54% in coding competitions.

Through AlphaCode, DeepMind’s researchers pre-trained a transformer-based language model on open-source code and fine-tuned it with samples from a competitive programming dataset to achieve success in coding competitions.

“AlphaCode placed at about the level of the median competitor, marking the first time an AI code generation system has reached a competitive level of performance in programming competitions,” the DeepMind team behind the program says in a blog post.

According to research from ARK Investment Management, AI tools could double the productivity of software engineers, increasing the output of global knowledge workers by $56 trillion and creating roughly $80 trillion in enterprise value by 2030.

William Summerlin, internet analyst at ARK Investment Management, recently wrote that while “the DeepMind model did not match top-level human performance,” it “did achieve impressive results, bolstering our confidence that AI models will outperform human programmers before 2030.”

