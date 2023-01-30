New Data Sounds an Alarm for Action to Address LGBTQI+ Inequity

This month, the Center for American Progress (CAP) released the data and findings from their 2022 survey of LGBTQI+ adults in the United States. The study, entitled “Discrimination and barriers to well being - the state of the LGBTQI+ community in 2022” included this summary:

“LGBTQI+ individuals continue to experience significantly higher rates of discrimination than non-LGBTQI+ individuals, a trend that holds true in virtually every setting surveyed—including health care, employment, housing, and public spaces.”

While not surprising, this is grim. The report goes on to detail the negative effects of discriminatory practices on individuals’ economic, physical, and mental well-being.

As has been evidenced and explored in earlier studies, including by these authors, this study found that layers of identity and lived experience result in higher rates of discrimination experienced by people who are transgender, LGBTQI+ people of color, and LGBTQI+ individuals with disabilities whose reports of discrimination outpaced those experienced by other LGBTQI+ individuals as well as non-LGBTQI+ individuals. The effects of transphobia, racism, and ableism are clearly visible in the collected data and in the lives of many members of the LGBTQI+ community.

Each new report that, like this one, verifies and elaborates on the experience of LGBTQI+ people and the impact of discrimination on their lives and well-being is a striking reminder that there is work to be done and structural change to be wrought.

The systems and influences that result in ill effects for LGBTQI+ people and communities are made up of a collection of forces working simultaneously, yet not in concert, to maintain barriers and status quo perceptions and treatment. This treatment flows into employment and housing decisions, investment preference, social flows, and educational outcomes, to name a few. In one striking finding, the CAP authors wrote that in 2022, “nearly 3 in 10 LGBTQI+ adults reported experiencing some kind of housing discrimination or harassment in the past year because of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or intersex status.”

This monthly column sits at the intersection of the LGBTQ+ community and capital markets. To consider how we put a reaction to stark evidence of discrimination into context in the investment space, we can focus in on the ways in which the practices of capital providers can actively counter discriminatory predispositions, historical flows, and heuristics.

In her Forbes article, “Want to Underwrite More Equitably? Here’s How,” Bhakti Mirchandani presents a list of steps for building diverse and inclusive institutional investment portfolios. Mirchandani reminds us that ‘“women- and diverse-owned firms control only 1.4% of the more than $82 trillion managed by the US asset management industry.” Michrandani’s recommendations range from forgoing minimum General Partner and Limited Partner commitments, to developing equitable alternatives to minimum track records, to negotiating equitable fees, and conducting holistic assessments of how inclusion is being integrated by managers.

Mirchandani clearly outlines the opportunity to move financial services and the institutional investment industry towards more equitable approaches to decision-making is one area of potential progress. This possibility for capital market progress towards equity complements other such opportunities across a vast array of industries, institutions, personal action, and public policy. In all, these intentional shifts and actions hold the potential to counter the forces that result in poor outcomes for LGBTQI+ people and communities.

Rather than seeing the problem as so vast that our individual and single-firm actions cannot make a significant difference, we must learn from experts like Mirchandani, listen to the data, and act. In doing so, our voices and influence in our corners of the world and spaces in the market can contribute to the progress necessary for meaningful progress towards equal treatment and strong outcomes.

Megan Kashner is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and a professor and Director of Social Impact at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. William Burckart is Co-founder of Colorful Capital and CEO of The Investment Integration Project, an applied research and consulting services firm that helps investors manage systemic societal and environmental risks.

This article was written with the contributions of Sage Kashner.

