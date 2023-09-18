New Data Show Health Economic Benefits Of Nevro's High-Frequency Spinal Cord Stimulation Therapy

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Nevro Corp. (NVRO) Monday said new data from a study showed the health economic benefits of its 10 kHz spinal cord stimulation (SCS) therapy for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy.

The results from a study evaluating the effect of 10 kHz Therapy on resources needed to manage and care for patients with painful diabetic neuropathy were published in the Journal of Managed Care & Specialty Pharmacy.

In the study, participants were randomized to receive either 10 kHz Therapy or conventional medical management (CMM). Results at six months showed that patients who received the 10 kHz Therapy experienced about half the mean rate of hospitalizations compared to the CMM group. Additionally, the healthcare costs per patient for the CMM group were 51% higher than the 10 kHz Therapy group.

Another recent study published in the Journal of Neurosurgery: Spine, showed that 10 kHz Therapy provides a higher quality of life at a lower average cost per patient compared to CMM therapy and is predicted to be cost-effective for the treatment of nonsurgical back pain compared with CMM within 2.1 years.

