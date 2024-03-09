New Data Reveals Medtronic's MiniMed 780G System's Strong Global Performance In Diabetes Management

(RTTNews) - Medtronic plc. (MDT) said that new real-world data showed MiniMed 780G system sustained strong global performance, exceeding international targets for diabetes management.

According to the company, the results build on the 3-year data published in Diabetes Technology & Therapeutics showing over 100,000 real-world users achieving a Time in Range (TIR) of 78% with the use of recommended optimal settings, outperforming international targets of 70% Time in Range.

New data sought to evaluate the MiniMed 780G system's ability to help users achieve Time in Tight Range (TITR) goals, a new and emerging supplementary metric being discussed amongst experts, which more closely mirrors the glucose levels of individuals without diabetes. Also referred to as normoglycemia or euglycemia, it is defined as the percentage of time a person spends in the glucose range of 70-140 mg/dL. TITR lowers the upper threshold of Time in Range from 180 mg/dL to 140 mg/dL.

Results showed users (n=13,461) achieved a TITR of greater than 56% with the use of recommended optimal settings (100 mg/dL set target with an active insulin time of 2 hours). This data adds to a growing body of evidence that a TITR goal of 50% or greater is a reasonably achievable goal with the right therapeutic option.

