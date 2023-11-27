New Data Finds Defi - Not NFTs - Are Future Of Blockchain Investing

In the rapidly evolving world of blockchain technology, a significant shift is underway, reshaping how decentralized applications (dApps) operate across multiple chains.

Binance Research's latest report highlights the growing importance of cross-chain interoperability, with DeFi (Decentralized Finance) emerging as the dominant player in this new landscape.

Fragmented Liquidity And UI/UX Challenges Spur Cross-Chain Solutions

Developers and users in the blockchain space have long grappled with the limitations posed by chain-specific dApps, leading to fragmented liquidity and subpar user experiences.

The emergence of cross-chain interoperability is seen as a crucial solution to these challenges.

Traditional first-generation bridges, which followed a lock-and-mint model, have suffered over $2 billion in losses due to security breaches.

This alarming figure has catalyzed the industry's shift towards more secure, second-generation cross-chain messaging protocols.

The Rise Of Second-Generation Protocols

These new protocols, unlike their predecessors, support native integration and have shifted performance metrics from total value locked (TVL) to transaction- and message-based metrics.

They serve as a generalized infrastructure layer, enabling the exchange of tokens and arbitrary data across over 60 chains.

This sector has witnessed a staggering 900% year-over-year growth in transaction count.

Key Players In The New Era

CCIP (Chainlink) (CRYPTO: LINK): Utilizing a triple-network architecture, CCIP focuses on robust verification and security. It aims to bridge traditional finance (TradFi) with real-world assets, leveraging Chainlink's established market presence.

LayerZero (ZRO): Notable for its distinct framework that separates Oracle and relayer functions, LayerZero offers significant scalability benefits and has seen a surge in activity in 2023.

Axelar (AXL): This protocol connects Cosmos and EVM ecosystems through its General Message Passing feature. It supports 53 chains and employs measures like quadratic voting for enhanced security.

Wormhole: Unique in its support for specific chains like Solana and non-EVM-compatible ones, Wormhole leads with the highest number of ecosystem partners, totaling 94.

Looking Ahead: Security, UI/UX, and Network Effects

As the industry progresses, maintaining robust security, enhancing user interfaces, and capitalizing on network effects are identified as key themes for growth.

The move towards tokenization and the adoption of traditional finance mechanisms are expected to further catalyze the use of these protocols.

State of the Market: A Focus on DeFi

Before the advent of cross-chain messaging protocols, blockchain interoperability centered around cross-chain bridges.

However, the vulnerabilities and limitations of these bridges have steered the industry towards more advanced solutions.

Notably, DeFi has emerged as the largest application category in this new cross-chain interoperability landscape, followed by NFT and infrastructure applications.

