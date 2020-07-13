New Czech euro-denominated bond to have 2027 maturity -ministry

Contributor
Jason Hovet Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

The Czech Finance Ministry said on Monday its new zero-coupon euro-denominated bond set to be auctioned this week would mature in 2027. The ministry plans to offer up to 300 million euros of the new 7-year paper in a domestic auction on Wednesday.

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry said on Monday its new zero-coupon euro-denominated bond set to be auctioned this week would mature in 2027.

The ministry plans to offer up to 300 million euros of the new 7-year paper in a domestic auction on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com; +420 234 721 613;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More