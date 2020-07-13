New Czech euro-denominated bond to have 2027 maturity -ministry

PRAGUE, July 13 (Reuters) - The Czech Finance Ministry said on Monday its new zero-coupon euro-denominated bond set to be auctioned this week would mature in 2027.

The ministry plans to offer up to 300 million euros of the new 7-year paper in a domestic auction on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra)

