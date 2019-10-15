New Czech central bank outlook may argue for hike, but risks abroad -Holub

PRAGUE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The Czech central bank's new staff outlook due in November is likely to show some arguments for at least one more interest rate increase and the board debate then will be similar to September, board member Tomas Holub was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Holub voted in the majority in September when the bank maintained its two-week repo rate CZCBIR=ECI at 2.00%, with the dissenters supporting a 25 basis point increase.

"I personally assume (the new outlook) will give certain arguments for at least one more increase of interest rates," Holub told Patria Finance's website in an interview.

"The debate, just like in September, will be about whether the growing risks from abroad are a strong enough argument not to follow the forecast immediately and rather choose some wait-and-see strategy."

Holub said earlier on Tuesday that there was downward risk to the bank's forecast from possible further downgrades of economic forecasts abroad.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet)

