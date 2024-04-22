New Crypto Trading System: The Best Way to 10X Your Money?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We’re beyond excited about the potential gains in store for crypto investors over the next 12 months.

Why? Well, for one, Bitcoin’s (BTC-USD) long-awaited Fourth Halving just happened late last week – an event that always precedes a monstrous 12-month rally in cryptos. But in fact, that’s not the only thing that’s gotten us hyped.

Tomorrow morning, Tuesday, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern, we’ll be debuting our new breakout trading system. And we’re confident it could offer crypto investors the best way to make a lot of money over the coming months.

The idea is simple.

About once every four years, Bitcoin undergoes what’s called a ‘halving,’ wherein the production rate of new BTC is cut in half. This creates a huge and sudden supply crunch in the crypto markets. And thanks to this crunch, cryptos always soar in the 12 months after a halving.

Bitcoin’s first halving happened in 2012. Twelve months afterward, BTC had risen more than 5,000%.

Its second halving happened in 2016. Twelve months after that, Bitcoin had risen nearly 300%.

The Third Halving happened in 2020. Twelve months later, Bitcoin had popped more than 550%.

And the Fourth Bitcoin Halving just happened this past weekend. If history repeats, then Bitcoin should soar over the next 12 months.

This is the start of a new crypto boom cycle.

Some Smaller Cryptos Are Going to the Moon

And while Bitcoin does tend to soar in crypto boom cycles, smaller cryptos – known as altcoins – usually do far better.

Case in point: 2021, the year after the third halving. In that year, 70 of the top 300 cryptos rose more than 1,000%. That means that the last time there was a halving, more than 1 in 5 of the top 300 cryptos rose 1,000% in less than 12 months.

Clearly, these post-halving crypto boom cycles aren’t small. They offer the chance to make a ton of money.

But how do you know which altcoins will actually rocket to the moon?

Well, we believe that’s where our new trading system comes into play.

It uses the core quantitative stage analysis strategy in our service High Velocity Stocks and modifies it slightly to find cryptocurrencies on the verge of a breakout – tokens that could soar hundreds of percent in a matter of days, weeks, and months.

For example, during the back-testing phase in late 2023, our system flagged a potential breakout in a small crypto called Alephium (ALPH-USD). Over the next few months, that crypto soared more than 1,000%!

Or how about Moon Tropica (CAH-USD)? Our system flagged that crypto as a potential breakout in December 2023 – before it soared almost 2,000% over the next few months!

The Final Word

Our back-testing shows that time and again, our system would have alerted us to potential breakouts in multiple cryptos before they soared 1,000%-plus over just a few weeks.

This quant trading system has already proven highly successful for us in stock-picking…

And now it’s precision-tuned to master gains in the crypto market – just in time to reap the rewards of Bitcoin’s Fourth Halving.

So, if you’re interested in having this tool at your fingertips and leveraging it to find the next batch of potential big crypto winners…

Join us on Tuesday morning, April 23, at 10 a.m. Eastern, when we debut this quant tool for the very first time.

Reserve your seat right now!

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.

