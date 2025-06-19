Is This New Crypto Stock the Best Growth Stock to Buy Today?

The IPO market is alive and well, and the best example of that is Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL). It's one of the hottest new crypto stocks on the market. It began trading on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month, and from an initial public offering price of $31, it soared to a value of $133.56 as of June 13.

It doesn't hold Bitcoins or other risky digital assets, and it instead gives you a supposedly more stable way to invest in the crypto world. Here's what you need to know about the latest new crypto stock, and whether it's worth adding it to your portfolio today.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Circle Internet Group's business centers around its stablecoin

Unlike meme coins and risky, volatile assets, Circle Internet Group is an issuer of a stablecoin, USDC, which is pegged to the U.S. dollar. That means that by definition, it shouldn't experience a lot of volatility. Finding a stable investment while also investing in crypto is no easy task as often the big allure is to generate a huge profit from a fast-moving asset like Bitcoin. Circle Internet Group, however, could be a more enticing option for risk-averse investors.

The company recently launched the Circle Payments Network, which connects the USDC to eligible banks. By providing "near-instant settlement," it can help facilitate transactions all over the world. The company says that interest is growing. "We are seeing growth in start-up banks and neo-banks in many emerging markets focused on providing digital dollar payment and settlement services using USDC and the Circle stablecoin network," the company said in its IPO filing. By having more people use the network and its stablecoin, that can help Circle drive more growth for its business in the long run.

The company's financials look impressive

Circle generates revenue primarily from the interest it earns on cash it receives in exchange for USDC. Through the first three months of 2025, the company's revenue totaled $578.6 million, which was an increase of 58% from the same period last year. This was largely due to an increase in USDC in circulation, with daily averages rising by 93%.

What was most impressive was Circle's bottom line, however. It totaled $64.8 million and was up 33%. With a profit margin north of 11%, this is an investment that looks a lot safer than many other crypto stocks; Circle's financials didn't feature any wild swings in value due to gains or losses on digital assets.

Where Circle may struggle

The big risk with Circle is that inevitably, everything hinges on the success and popularity of its stablecoin, USDC. At its core, this can still be a volatile business. The most popular stablecoin right now is Tether, which has a market cap of $156 billion, versus $62 billion for USDC. If USDC's popularity suffers, that could pose a big risk to Circle's future growth and profitability.

Another risk is that its revenue is vulnerable to changing interest rates. If rates decline, that will negatively impact Circle's financials, as interest rates along with USDC adoption drive its top line.

While investors may like the idea of investing into a crypto stock with steady financials and sound operations, generating interest income on USDC funds doesn't exactly scream growth, and it may not be the type of investment that excites crypto investors in the long run. Circle's success depends on the overall popularity of USDC. Without significant and continued increases in adoption, this can quickly become a slow-growing business.

Should you buy Circle Internet Group stock?

Although it's been a hot buy since going public, Circle Internet Group stock may already be a bit of a pricey investment to be hanging on to today as its market cap is at around $37 billion, putting it at a price-to-revenue multiple of more than 19. It has a lot of potential growth ahead, especially as the crypto world grows in size, but there's a lot of competition in this space and although USDC is one of the top stablecoins today, that may not be the case in a few years. Paying such a high premium for the business may not make a lot of sense right now.

Circle Internet Group's fundamentals look good, but with many question marks around its long-term future, I wouldn't rush to buy it, especially given how fast it has already rallied. It may be better to take a wait-and-see approach with this investment.

Should you invest $1,000 in Circle Internet Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Circle Internet Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Circle Internet Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $658,297!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $883,386!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 992% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

David Jagielski has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.