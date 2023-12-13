New Crypto Accounting Standards To Boost Transparency For Corporate Investors Like MicroStrategy

The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) released an Accounting Standards Update (ASU) on Wednesday, aimed at enhancing the accounting and disclosure practices for certain crypto assets.

This update, a response to widespread stakeholder feedback, is set to significantly alter how companies report their cryptocurrency holdings.

FASB Chair Richard R. Jones emphasized the importance of this update, stating, “The new standard responds to feedback from stakeholders of all backgrounds who indicated that improving the accounting for and disclosure of crypto assets should be a top priority for the Board.”

He further noted that the new standard would provide more relevant information, reflecting the actual economic impact of crypto assets on an entity's financial position, while simplifying the current accounting complexities.

Under the new ASU, entities holding certain crypto assets will now be required to measure these assets at their fair value each reporting period.

Any changes in the fair value of these assets will be recognized in the entity's net income.

This marks a significant shift from the previous practice, where the value of crypto assets was often underreported in financial statements due to market volatility.

Additionally, the ASU mandates enhanced disclosure about an entity’s crypto asset holdings.

This includes information on significant holdings, any contractual sale restrictions, and changes in holdings during the reporting period.

Such transparency is expected to provide investors with a clearer understanding of an entity's investment in and exposure to crypto assets.

The ASU applies to all intangible assets, does not grant enforceable rights or claims on underlying goods or services, are created or reside on a blockchain or similar technology, are secured through cryptography, are fungible, and are not created or issued by the reporting entity or its related parties.

The new accounting standards will be effective for all entities for fiscal years beginning after Dec. 15, 2024, including interim periods within those fiscal years.

However, entities have the option to adopt these standards earlier for both interim and annual financial statements that have not yet been issued or made available for issuance.

If adopted in an interim period, the amendments must be applied from the beginning of the fiscal year that includes that interim period.

Prominent firms such as MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), Tesla, and Block, known for their significant cryptocurrency investments, will benefit from this change.

