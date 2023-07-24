New Crop Cotton at Highs into Day Trade

Cotton futures are starting off the week with gains, as the Dec contract is at the overnight high on a 70 point rally so far. Front month cotton futures ended Friday mostly higher, by 13 to 36 points. Thinly traded October was the outlier however and ended with an 85 point loss. December cotton futures closed the week with a net 3.26 cent per pound gain Friday to Friday.

CFTC’s weekly Commitment of Traders had the funds 5,397 contracts net long in cotton as of 7/18. That was a 3.3k contract stronger net long for the week, given short covering. Commercial cotton traders were 4.5k contracts more net short for a 64,158 contract net short hedge.

The Cotlook A Index for 7/20 was 135 points stronger to 93.80 cents/lb. The Seam reported 2,455 bales were sold online on 7/19 for an average gross price of 74.29 cents/lb. The AWP was 124 points stronger to 66.18 cents as of Thursday afternoon.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 85.08, down 85 points, currently down 32 points

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.48, up 17 points, currently up 68 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 84.43, up 13 points, currently up 66 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

