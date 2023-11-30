New Crop Beans Miss Out on Red Day

The soybean market 2 to 4 ¼ cents in the red, though the new crop market was a penny higher. The Jan to Nov inverse is now less than 50c. Soymeal futures closed $2.10 to $3 in the red. Soybean Oil futures ended the day 38 to 43 points lower.

USDA’s FAS reported 1.895 MMT of soybeans were sold for export during the week that ended 11/23. That was above the expected range of estimates led by sales to China and unknown. The report included 452k MT of previously announced business. The season’s commitments reached 1.137 bbu, compared to 1.36 bbu at the same time last year.

Soymeal sales were reported at 64,573 MT for the week, which was below the range of estimates and a MY low. USDA had 735 MT of soy oil sales.

The monthly Fats and Oils data from NASS is expected to show 201.1 mbu of soybeans were processed in October. The full range of analyst estimates is from 198 to 202.5 million, as NOPA members already reported processing ……. Soybean oil stocks are estimated at 1.54b lbs on average.

Jan 24 Soybeans closed at $13.42 3/4, down 4 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $12.85 1/2, down 3 7/8 cents,

Mar 24 Soybeans closed at $13.62 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 24 Soybeans closed at $13.75 1/4, down 3 1/2 cents,

