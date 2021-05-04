New Credit Suisse chairman buys $1.2 mln worth of stock

Michael Shields Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

ZURICH, May 4 (Reuters) - New Credit Suisse CSGN.S Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has bought 1.1 million Swiss francs ($1.2 million) worth of shares in the group as he sets out to restore order to Switzerland's second-biggest bank.

A Swiss regulatory filing this week showed an unidentified member of the bank's board of directors had made the purchase. A spokesman confirmed it was Horta-Osorio, who was approved by Credit Suisse shareholders as chairman on Friday.

The former Lloyds LLOY.L chief executive said last week he intends to look at the bank's risk management and culture in the wake of two major crises, as well as reviewing the bank's strategic options.

($1 = 0.9146 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens)

