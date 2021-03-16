New coronavirus variant found in French region of Brittany -French govt

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday, adding that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday, adding that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.

The health ministry said the new variant had been found in a cluster of cases in a hospital centre in Lannion.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters