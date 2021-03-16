New coronavirus variant found in French region of Brittany -French govt

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - A new coronavirus variant has been found in the French region of Brittany, said the French health ministry in a statement late on Monday, adding that initial analysis did not show this new variant to be more serious or transmissible than others.

The health ministry said the new variant had been found in a cluster of cases in a hospital centre in Lannion.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

