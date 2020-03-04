New Coronavirus Cases Outside of China Top 2,000

The World Health Organization’s daily coronavirus tally has 2,223 new cases reported Wednesday, 2,103 of them outside China. The Johns Hopkins coronavirus database shows that about 3,000 people recovered in the past 24 hours.

The number of new Covid-19 coronavirus cases diagnosed outside of China rose again Wednesday, according to the World Health Organization. That is a familiar refrain lately, but the market rallied because Congress allocated billions of dollars to fight the virus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,173 points, or about 4.5%. The S&P 500 rallied about 4.2%.

New cases diagnosed inside of China, however, fell again Wednesday, to 120, down from 130 new cases diagnosed Tuesday. It was the lowest number of new cases diagnosed in China since late January.

New cases diagnosed in countries other than China increased to 2,103 from 1,792 cases reported Tuesday. Wednesday’s total is the first time the number has exceeded 2,000, according to the health organization’s daily situation reports.

South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases, down a little from the 600 diagnosed Tuesday. Italy reported 466 new cases, up from 347 cases Tuesday. Iran—the country with the third-most new confirmed cases outside of China—reported 835 new coronavirus cases, up from 523 the previous day.

The U.S., based on WHO’s statistics, reported 44 new cases on Wednesday. The WHO said the U.S. now has 108 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The Wednesday WHO report reduces but doesn’t eliminate some of the differences between its data and data from the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering. The Hopkins database reports 153 coronavirus cases in the U.S. That is still more than the WHO report, but Hopkins numbers from Tuesday were roughly double the WHO numbers.

Globally, Hopkins reports 95,120 coronavirus cases diagnosed. That global tally compares with 93,090 reported on the WHO situation report. Timing accounts for some of the differences. The Hopkins database was last updated close to 4 p.m. Eastern time. The WHO report is as of 10 a.m. central European time.

The Hopkins database also includes recovery figures. The center reports that 51,156 people have recovered, up from 48,201 reported around the same time Tuesday. The nearly 3,000 recoveries exceed the 2,223 new cases reported by the WHO.

