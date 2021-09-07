New Construction Is Speeding Ahead -- What It Means for Your Wallet

It's been a tough year to be in the construction business. Supply and labor shortages have made the already tricky process of building a new home even more difficult. But that's not necessarily slowing builders down. The Commerce Department reports that U.S. construction spending rose by 0.1% in June compared to May. But compared to a year prior, it's up 8.2%.

Now to be clear, higher construction spending doesn't necessarily mean more properties are hitting the market. Rather, that percentage could be due to the fact that labor and building materials like lumber cost more than they did a year ago, before supply chains were severely interrupted by the pandemic.

Still, new construction is forging ahead, and if you're in the market for a home that no one has lived in before, here are a few things you ought to know.

1. You'll pay more than normal

Though lumber costs have come down recently, it's still extremely expensive to build a home. As such, if you go for new construction, expect to need a higher mortgage to account for higher building costs. In fact, earlier this year, new construction properties cost buyers $36,000 more, on average.

2. You could face delays

During normal times, it's common for new construction projects to be subject to extensive delays. Sometimes, those delays can't be helped, such as when a string of bad weather puts building plans on hold. But now more than ever, don't expect to move into your home on the date your builder tells you it will be ready. Many construction professionals are finding that it's still taking a long time to access the materials they need, so it's best to assume that your build will be subject to delays. Have a backup plan if you're selling a home you need to close on and vacate in conjunction with buying new construction.

3. Repairs are still a possibility

Many people assume that if they buy new construction, they won't have to deal with any repairs for many years. But that's not necessarily true. Usually, new construction homes come with a one-year builders warranty so that repairs that pop up within your first 12 months of living there are covered. From that point on, you're on the hook for fixing things that go wrong, and it's more than possible for issues to spring up your second year of occupying a home. Even innocent factors like house settling could cause doorways to warp, as one example. Budget money for home repairs so you're not caught off guard.

There are plenty of benefits to owning a newly built home. At the same time, recognize that due to a limited supply of building materials and labor shortages, you might pay a lot more for new construction than you usually would, and you might face other issues during and after that build. Make sure you're able to deal with those hiccups before moving forward.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

Our expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!).

Read our free review

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Ally is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.