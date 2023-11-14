New Construction Boom: Single-Family Homes On The Rise This Quarter

As mortgage rates rise and existing listings continue to dwindle, newly constructed homes are becoming more favorable to buyers.

New single-family homes accounted for 30.6% of U.S. single-family home inventory last quarter, according to a recent Redfin report, which is the highest share of any third quarter on record.

Sales of new single-family homes also increased by 12.3% to an annually adjusted rate of 759,000—the highest sales numbers since February 2022, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau and U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Why Are New Construction Rates So High?

The increase in new single-family home construction rates can be attributed to a few key factors, including high mortgage rates, dwindling existing home sales and new construction affordability.

Existing Home Owners Aren’t Selling Their Homes

Homebuyers are turning to newly constructed single-family homes due to a dip in existing home listings in the market. The month-over-month existing home sales rate decreased 2%, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors.

The decrease in existing home sales can be attributed to increasing mortgage rates. In the second week of November, mortgage rates hovered around 8% for 30-year fixed mortgages and 7% for 15-year fixed mortgages. By comparison, 30-year fixed rates sat around 7.08% and 15-year fixed rates were 6.38% a year ago.

Most homeowners who bought their properties when rates were lower are sticking with their mortgages instead of returning to the market and facing higher interest rates. This phenomenon is commonly known as the “lock-in effect”. Over 90% of mortgage holders have a mortgage rate below 6%. For existing listings to increase, mortgage rates would likely need to decline to a level that benefits existing homeowners.

New Construction Homes Are More Affordable

Despite rising mortgage rates, the month-over-month price for new single-family homes decreased from $433,100 to $418,000. By comparison, the average price for an existing home is over $100,000 more at $520,000, according to the most recent data. This price drop has attracted more buyers towards new construction.

Builders offer concessions and other incentives to attract buyers and offload inventory. Concessions refer to home-buying expenses that the sellers or builders cover to sweeten the deal for prospective buyers. These can include mortgage buydowns when the builder offers discount points to obtain lower rates, repair expenses or closing costs.

“Sellers are facing tough competition from homebuilders, who are sometimes offering buyers up to $30,000 worth of concessions,” said Redfin Premier real estate agent Kim Lotz in a recent report. “With that kind of money, a buyer can cover closing costs, home upgrades and buy down their mortgage rate.”

How Can I Buy a New Construction Home?

If you’re looking for a new home but can’t find any existing listings that fit your needs, a newly constructed home may be the best option. However, the purchase process for a new construction home differs from purchasing an existing property.

Here are some key steps in the process:

Get preapproved with a lender. To begin the process, you’ll need to get preapproved by multiple lenders to determine your purchasing ability. To get pre-approved, provide information on your credit capabilities, employment, income and assets. Hire a real estate agent. Once you get preapproved, hire a real estate agent to communicate with the builder and guide you through the process. Some builders may also cover your agent’s fee as an incentive. Determine your timeline. The timeline for your new home’s construction is an important thing to consider. For example, if you’re selling your old home, you may need to arrange alternate housing until your new home is complete. Before you move in, you’ll need to work with your builder and agent to determine how long the building process will take and how that may affect your lifestyle. Select a location. Before you build your home, select a specific area and carefully evaluate it to ensure that it fits your needs and lifestyle. Some key factors include crime rates, schools, proximity to amenities and more. Negotiate a price. Once you complete the previous steps, select a lender and negotiate your sale price, which will be based on the interior and exterior options you select.

