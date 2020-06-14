New conditions placed on Societe Generale Australia unit's financial licence

Adds background, request for comment from company

June 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Monday it had imposed additional conditions on the financial services licence of Societe Generale SA's SOGN.PA Australian securities unit to ensure it complies with client money regulations.

The stricter rules come after the regulator in March charged the French investment bank's securities unit with criminal offences for allegedly failing to separate its clients' money from its own.

In its latest statement, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said, among other things, the unit must appoint an independent expert to assess its processes to ensure compliance and to identify any deficiencies and plan out any remedial action in a report.

The additional conditions also require it to provide ASIC with attestations from a qualified senior executive and a board member of the unit that confirm all remedial actions recommended by the independent expert have been adopted and implemented.

Societe Generale did not immediately respond to emailed questions from Reuters.

Over 2017 and 2018, Societe Generale Securities Australia Pty Ltd self-reported that it had deposited client money into unauthorised bank accounts between December 2014 and September 2018, which the ASIC had then termed as "serious" and risked "undermining investor confidence".

Regulations say client funds must be deposited with an Australian bank or an account prescribed under specific client money laws, aimed at limiting use of client funds and the circumstances under which they can be withdrawn.

