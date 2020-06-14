New conditions placed on Societe Generale Australia unit's financial licence

Contributor
Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Australia's corporate regulator said on Monday it had imposed additional conditions on the financial services licence of Societe Generale SA's Australian securities unit to ensure it complies with client money regulations.

June 15 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator said on Monday it had imposed additional conditions on the financial services licence of Societe Generale SA's SOGN.PA Australian securities unit to ensure it complies with client money regulations.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said, among other things, the unit must appoint an independent expert to assess its processes to ensure compliance and to identify any deficiencies and plan out any remedial action in a report.

In March, the French investment bank's Australian securities arm had been charged in court by the regulator with criminal offences for allegedly failing to separate its clients' money from its own.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters