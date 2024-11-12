News & Insights

New Concepts Holdings Warns of Increased Losses

November 12, 2024 — 05:38 am EST

New Concepts Holdings Ltd (HK:2221) has released an update.

New Concepts Holdings Ltd has issued a profit warning, anticipating a loss of approximately HK$20 million for the six months ending September 2024, compared to a HK$9.27 million loss in the same period last year. The increased loss is attributed to the absence of a one-off income from an investment incentive and decreased profitability in their construction business due to project delays and lower margins. Investors are urged to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

