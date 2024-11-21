New Concepts Holdings Updates Share Options Status

New Concepts Holdings Ltd (HK:2221) has released an update.
New Concepts Holdings Ltd has announced supplementary information to its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting that as of March 31, 2024, the company has 165,318,000 shares potentially issuable through options, which accounts for approximately 10.29% of its total shares in issue. Additionally, 15,789,413 shares are available for issue under its scheme, representing 0.98% of the total issued shares.
