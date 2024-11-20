New Concepts Holdings Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

New Concepts Holdings Ltd (HK:2221) has released an update.

New Concepts Holdings Ltd reported a significant increase in revenue for the first half of 2024, reaching HK$362.3 million compared to HK$307.1 million during the same period last year. Despite the revenue increase, the company faced a larger loss of HK$20.1 million, with higher administrative and finance costs weighing on profitability. This highlights ongoing financial challenges despite the revenue growth.

