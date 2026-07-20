A New CNS Cancer Treatment Playbook In The Making?

(RTTNews) - Beginning in August 2026, this healthcare company focused on central nervous system (CNS) cancers will adopt a new name, following months of planning that reflect its evolution into an integrated CNS oncology platform.

The company we are profiling today is Plus Therapeutics Inc. (PSTV), which will officially rebrand as Cerenome and begin trading under the new ticker symbol CNSY, effective August 3, 2026.

The name Cerenome combines "cere," representing the brain, with "nome," symbolizing knowledge.

The company's lead drug candidate is REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), a precision radiotherapeutic designed for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), leptomeningeal metastases (LM), and pediatric brain cancers (PBCs), such as ependymoma and high-grade glioma.

REYOBIQ is intended to deliver a high, precise dose of radiation directly to specific cancer cells while sparing normal, healthy cells. It has received U.S. FDA Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations for glioblastoma, as well as Orphan Drug designation for breast cancer and lung cancer, and Fast Track designation for leptomeningeal metastases.

The ongoing trials with REYOBIQ are:

ReSPECT-LM

A multicenter, multiple-dose Phase 2 trial of REYOBIQ in leptomeningeal metastases, dubbed ReSPECT-LM, is underway. This trial is a follow-on to the company's previously reported LM single-dose escalation trial. An interim analysis for this trial is expected this quarter (Q3).

Analysis of dosimetry data from the single-dose study is ongoing, with results expected by year-end. The data will help assess safety by measuring radiation exposure to healthy tissues, an important consideration for radiotherapy treatments.

Leptomeningeal metastasis (LM) is a rare but life-threatening complication of cancer in which tumor cells spread to the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. It affects more than 110,000 people in the U.S. each year - about 5% of patients with advanced cancer - and carries a poor prognosis, with an average one-year survival rate of just 7%. While any solid tumor can spread to the leptomeninges, LM is most commonly associated with breast, lung, gastrointestinal, and melanoma cancers.

In leptomeningeal metastases, REYOBIQ is administered directly into the cerebrospinal fluid through an Ommaya reservoir, enabling targeted radiation delivery throughout the leptomeningeal space. The Ommaya reservoir is a soft, plastic, dome-shaped catheter that is placed under the scalp in LM patients.

ReSPECT-GBM

A Phase 2 multicenter trial evaluating single-dose administration of REYOBIQ in recurrent glioblastoma, dubbed ReSPECT-GBM, is ongoing. Enrollment in the trial is expected to be completed this year, with data expected in the first quarter of 2027. The timing of the data readout will depend on completion of enrollment, database cleaning, and the final analysis process.

Glioblastoma (GBM) affects approximately 15,000 patients annually in the U.S. and is the most common and lethal form of brain cancer. The disease has a poor prognosis, with an average life expectancy of less than 24 months, a one-year survival rate of 40%, and a five-year survival rate of approximately 5%.

There is no clear standard of care for recurrent GBM, and currently approved treatments provide only limited survival benefits while often causing significant side effects. Approximately 90% of patients experience tumor recurrence, highlighting a significant unmet medical need. Despite available therapies, GBM remains incurable, with limited treatment options and poor overall survival outcomes.

In brain cancer, REYOBIQ is delivered using convection-enhanced delivery (CED), a local infusion technique that bypasses the blood-brain barrier and enables direct delivery to the tumor region.

ReSPECT-PBC

ReSPECT-PBC is a Phase 1 trial of REYOBIQ in pediatric brain cancer, with first patient dosing expected this quarter (Q3).

Pediatric brain cancer is the second most common type of cancer in children and requires treatment approaches that are less invasive and better suited to the unique needs of younger patients.

More Than a Radiotherapeutics Company

In addition to developing the targeted radiotherapeutic REYOBIQ, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, CNSide Diagnostics LLC, develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, including the CNSide platform.

CNSide Platform

The CNSide CSF Assay Platform is a diagnostic platform designed to detect, quantify, and characterize tumor cells in patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM). The platform uses cellular and molecular assays, including tumor cell enumeration, immunocytochemistry, fluorescence in situ hybridization, and next-generation sequencing, to identify tumor characteristics and biomarkers. CNSide is currently being evaluated as an exploratory endpoint in the ReSPECT-LM clinical trial.

Launched in late 2025, the CNSide platform has expanded through national agreements with major payers, including UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Highmark, and Blue Shield of California. The company has obtained state licensure in 49 of 50 U.S. states and expects to expand the platform with additional cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tumor characterization tests in late 2026. With approximately 67 million covered lives at the start of 2026, the company is targeting coverage expansion to more than 150 million covered lives by year-end.

Cash Position

The company ended March 31, 2026, with cash and investments balance of $15.1 million.

Conclusion

The complexity of the central nervous system creates significant challenges in diagnosing and treating CNS cancers. Historically, CNS cancer treatment has relied on surgery, radiation, and systemic therapies, each with significant limitations.

The traditional treatment approaches have delivered limited improvements, highlighting the need for new therapeutic and diagnostic solutions.

As Plus Therapeutics works to create a new CNS cancer treatment playbook by integrating advanced diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and data analytics to redefine CNS cancer care, the stock warrants investor attention.

Formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, the company traded on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol CYTX before rebranding as Plus Therapeutics in 2019 and changing its ticker symbol to PSTV. Since 2016, the company has completed six reverse stock splits, with the latest being a 1-for-25 reverse stock split that became effective on April 2, 2026.

As of this writing, the stock is at $3.73, down 0.20%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.