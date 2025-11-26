New Clinical Evidence Bolsters Hologic's Breast Cancer Technologies

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming a critical tool in mammography. According to a report from Towards Healthcare, the global AI in breast imaging market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.30% through 2034, driven by the growing breast cancer prevalence and ongoing technological advancements. Hologic HOLX, a women’s health-focused medical device maker, remains committed to advancing its technologies across the entire breast health continuum, with real-world studies playing an important role.

At the Radiological Society of North America (“RSNA”) 2025 Annual Meeting to be held in Chicago, IL, new data on the company’s breast cancer detection technologies will be presented. Researchers at Massachusetts General Hospital evaluated Hologic’s 3DQuorum imaging technology, which uses AI to reduce the number of 3D imaging “slices” radiologists need to review without compromising image quality, sensitivity or accuracy.

Based on more than 160,000 screening mammography exams, the retrospective study compared cancer detection rates before and after adopting 3DQuorum. The study found no significant difference in cancer detection rates after the implementation of 3DQuorum. These results suggest the technology’s potential to streamline radiologists’ workflows and save valuable time while maintaining high effectiveness in detecting cancers.

In another study, 108 radiologists from the U.K. and the United States reviewed 75 challenging breast cancer cases, and Hologic’s Genius AIDetection solution assessed the same cases. Overall, the AI technology performed similarly to radiologists. It detected more cancers but also showed lower specificity, meaning it could flag more false positives.

Hologic will also showcase its latest innovations at RSNA, including the AI-powered Genius AI Detection suite of products, advanced breast surgery technologies and the next-generation Envision Mammography Platform, set to commercially launch in fiscal 2026.

Latest News From Hologic’s Peers

QIAGEN N.V. QGEN recently introduced QIAsymphony Connect, the next generation of the company’s automated nucleic acid purification platform, at the 2025 AMP (Association for Molecular Pathology) annual meeting in Boston. The development builds on more than 3,000 cumulative placements of the first-generation version at the end of 2024, with the new generation designed to support liquid biopsy applications with enhanced speed, sample traceability and digital connectivity for labs.

GE Healthcare GEHC introduced the Genesis Radiology Workspace, a next-generation solution designed to transform radiology workflows, unify the user experience, and empower radiologists with great efficiency and precision. Central to this innovation is Genesis View, 510(k) pending, designed to be a fast diagnostic, zero-footprint viewer, streamlining radiology workflows to enhance patient care while being fully accessible from any location.

HOLX Stock Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Year to date, Hologic shares have risen 3.8% compared with the industry’s 4.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hologic is trading at a forward five-year price-to-sales (P/S) of 3.86X, lower than the industry average of 4.40X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

See how analysts are projecting Hologic’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HOLX stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.