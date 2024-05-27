New City Group Adjusts Truck Acquisition Terms

New City Development Group Limited (HK:0456) has released an update.

New City Development Group Limited has provided a supplemental announcement regarding its previously disclosed transaction of acquiring cement mixing transport trucks, revealing an adjustment to the issue price which stands at a significant premium to recent closing stock prices. This adjustment reflects a 56.73% increase over the price on the last trading day before the supplemental agreement was made. Other details from the original announcements remain unchanged.

