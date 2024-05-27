New City Development Halts Share Trading

New City Development Group Limited (HK:0456) has released an update.

Trading in shares of New City Development Group Limited has been suspended as of 9:00 a.m. on May 27, 2024, as the company prepares to announce material inside information. The halt on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is to ensure a fair market until the undisclosed information is made public. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to stay tuned for the upcoming announcement.

