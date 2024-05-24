News & Insights

New City Development Group Expands Fleet

May 24, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

New City Development Group Limited (HK:0456) has released an update.

New City Development Group Limited announced the acquisition of 85 Concrete Mixing Transport Trucks for a total of approximately HK$16 million, to be paid for with the issuance of 18,475,750 new shares at HK$0.866 each. This transaction marks a significant investment for the company and is subject to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s approval for the listing of the new shares. The deal is considered a discloseable transaction, falling within the regulatory announcement requirements due to its size.

