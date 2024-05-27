New China Life Insurance Schedules 2024 AGM

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1336) has released an update.

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for June 28, 2024, where key financial reports and proposals for the year 2023 will be reviewed and voted upon, including profit distribution and amendments to corporate governance documents. Shareholders must register by June 24 to attend the AGM, while those eligible for the 2023 dividend must register by July 12, with the dividend payout scheduled for August 9.

