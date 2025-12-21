New China Life Insurance (NWWCF) Price Target Increased by 122.77% to 6.20

The average one-year price target for New China Life Insurance (OTCPK:NWWCF) has been revised to $6.20 / share. This is an increase of 122.77% from the prior estimate of $2.78 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.69 to a high of $9.29 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 209.90% from the latest reported closing price of $2.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 140 funds or institutions reporting positions in New China Life Insurance. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NWWCF is 0.24%, an increase of 19.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.39% to 91,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,050K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,501K shares , representing an increase of 25.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWWCF by 117.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,405K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,511K shares , representing an increase of 23.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWWCF by 102.41% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 8,757K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,645K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWWCF by 12.91% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,622K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 3,691K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,324K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NWWCF by 79.94% over the last quarter.

