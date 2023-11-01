New China Life Insurance (HKEX:1336) Price Target Increased by 6.75% to 21.48

The average one-year price target for New China Life Insurance (HKEX:1336) has been revised to 21.48 / share. This is an increase of 6.75% from the prior estimate of 20.12 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.18 to a high of 43.62 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.61% from the latest reported closing price of 17.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 142 funds or institutions reporting positions in New China Life Insurance. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1336 is 0.10%, a decrease of 17.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 46,214K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,918K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 85.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 213.73% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,885K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,844K shares, representing an increase of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 4.52% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,941K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 2,299K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 1,827K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,844K shares, representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 5.41% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.