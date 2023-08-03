New China Life Insurance (HKEX:1336) Price Target Decreased by 7.35% to 17.39

The average one-year price target for New China Life Insurance (HKEX:1336) has been revised to 17.39 / share. This is an decrease of 7.35% from the prior estimate of 18.77 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.81 to a high of 24.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 21.65% from the latest reported closing price of 22.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in New China Life Insurance. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1336 is 0.12%, a decrease of 18.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.15% to 48,397K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,104K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,583K shares, representing an increase of 87.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 321.58% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,844K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,875K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,941K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,081K shares, representing a decrease of 4.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 5.67% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 2,299K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,103K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 90.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 447.24% over the last quarter.

