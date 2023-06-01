New China Life Insurance (HKEX:1336) Price Target Decreased by 6.97% to 19.18

The average one-year price target for New China Life Insurance (HKEX:1336) has been revised to 19.18 / share. This is an decrease of 6.97% from the prior estimate of 20.62 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.57 to a high of 26.84 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.09% from the latest reported closing price of 20.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 133 funds or institutions reporting positions in New China Life Insurance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1336 is 0.13%, an increase of 6.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.33% to 47,930K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,172K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,237K shares, representing a decrease of 0.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 43.19% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,875K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,908K shares, representing a decrease of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 41.10% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 3,081K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,525K shares, representing a decrease of 14.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 31.36% over the last quarter.

WEUSX - Siit World Equity Ex-us Fund - holds 2,299K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,672K shares, representing an increase of 27.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1336 by 44.13% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 2,133K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

