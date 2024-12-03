News & Insights

New China Life Insurance Announces Board Resignation

December 03, 2024 — 04:08 am EST

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1336) has released an update.

New China Life Insurance Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. YANG Yi from his role as a non-executive director due to work-related reasons. Despite his resignation, Mr. YANG Yi will remain in his position until a suitable replacement is approved to ensure compliance with the company’s Articles of Association. The company expressed gratitude for Mr. YANG Yi’s contributions during his tenure.

