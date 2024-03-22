New ChatGPT Upgrade Launching This Summer Could Juice AI Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Since its launch in late 2022, ChatGPT has taken the world by storm, profoundly impacting the way many folks compile research, write, and create content. But this summer, an exciting new upgrade is coming to the chatbot. And it has the potential to further accelerate AI adoption – and ignite a parabolic rally in AI stocks.

I’m talking about ChatGPT-5.

About once a year, OpenAI, ChatGPT’s creator, dramatically updates the AI model underlying its core program. The updates typically include more sophisticated natural language processing (NLP) algorithms and access to more training data. And that leads to a better, smarter and faster AI.

The model that first changed the world back in November 2022 was ChatGPT-3. Then in March 2023, OpenAI released ChatGPT-4. And just yesterday, media reports suggested that ChatGPT-5 is coming this summer.

Does this really matter? Will ChatGPT-5 be that much better than the AI that exists today?

Yes – and by miles.

Faster, Better, Stronger AI

Reportedly, OpenAI has been demonstrating a beta version of ChatGPT-5 to some exclusive customers. And one of those customers told Business Insider that GPT-5 is “materially better” than GPT-4.

More interestingly, though, in an interview just this week, OpenAI’s own CEO Sam Altman said that ChatGPT-4 “sucks” and will essentially look dumb when ChatGPT-5 is launched – which reports suggest will be this summer.

These comments seem to confirm a suspicion we’ve had for a few months now. ChatGPT-5 may be eerily close to superintelligence. And its launch could mark the start of a new era of AI dominance.

Remember when Altman was shockingly fired, then rehired as OpenAI CEO around Thanksgiving of last year?

Well, in short, we heavily researched the developments around that whole saga, thinking there was more to the story than what OpenAI was reporting.

We concluded that was indeed the case.

It seemed a potential major breakthrough at OpenAI led to a rift among senior members. That’s because the breakthrough was a significant step toward artificial superintelligence – AI that can do basically anything.

Our suspicion has long been that Altman would integrate that major AI breakthrough into ChatGPT’s next upgrade, ChatGPT-5.

And now we know that ChatGPT-5 is coming this summer… that early testers think it’s “materially better” than GPT-4… and that Altman himself thinks it will make ChatGPT-4 look dumb.

Certainly sounds like this ChatGPT upgrade could include some major AI breakthrough, doesn’t it?

If that’s true, then the world could be about to change forever.

The Final Word on the ChatGPT Upgrade

Let’s say ChatGPT-5 does launch this summer with some semblance of artificial superintelligence.

That means, for the very first time, the world will have access to superpowered AI capable of nearly anything. Think Jarvis from Iron Man.

Imagine the possibilities if we all had access to that level of AI.

Imagine the massive rally we’d see in AI stocks, too.

If “dumb” GPT-4 ignited the massive AI stock rally that’s lasted over the past year and change – and carried multiple stocks like Super Micro Systems (SMCI) to gains of over 1,000% – then how big of a rally will ChatGPT-5 ignite?

It could be huge; maybe one of the bigger investment opportunities of the past 50 years.

And it could be coming this summer.

Now, the best way to play it, of course, is to ride on the coattails of OpenAI and ChatGPT-5’s success.

But I’m not talking about investing in Microsoft (MSFT), the company that owns almost half of OpenAI.

Rather, I’m talking about buying a select group of much smaller, much more explosive AI stocks. They have far higher upside potential and are connected to the AI Boom that OpenAI is pioneering.

These small stocks could soar after ChatGPT-5 launches this summer.

And I’ve just put together an urgent presentation on them.

