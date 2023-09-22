New CFPB Proposal Would Remove All Medical Debt From Credit Reports

A newly proposed federal rule could boost millions of Americans’ credit scores by removing mentions of medical debt from their credit reports.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released a proposal on Thursday to permanently block the inclusion of medical bills on credit reports. Lenders use credit report information to approve borrowers and set interest rates on car loans, home mortgages and other types of consumer credit.

The CFPB and consumer advocates have long argued that medical debts should not be included on credit reports, saying that the information can often be inaccurate or damaging to credit scores. What’s more, they say, it’s not debt that consumers voluntarily take on, such as credit card charges.

“Research shows that medical bills have little predictive value in credit decisions, yet tens of millions of American households are dealing with medical debt on their credit reports,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra in a news release announcing the proposed rule.

In a 2022 study, the CFPB found that about 20% of U.S. households reported medical debt and that 43 million credit reports showed medical collections. The same report showed that, as of mid-2021, 58% of bills that were in collections and on credit reports were medical bills.

The new CFPB proposal is heavily backed by the White House. Vice President Kamala Harris joined Chopra in a media call announcing the proposal.

“These measures will improve the credit scores of millions of Americans so that they will better be able to invest in their future,” said Harris.

What the New Rules Would Prohibit

The three main credit reporting bureaus—Equifax, Experian and TransUnion—began addressing the medical debt issue last year, when they announced that paid medical debt would no longer appear in credit reports as of July 1, 2022. They also agreed that, beginning in 2023, they would no longer include medical debt under $500 that’s in collections.

But those steps did not satisfy the CFPB, Congress or White House officials, who in hearings this year have been calling to remove medical debt entirely from credit reports. The CFPB hosted a public hearing on the issue in July before releasing Thursday’s proposal for rulemaking.

The statement proposes that:

Consumer reporting companies would be prohibited from including any medical debt and collection information on reports that lenders would use for underwriting decisions.

Creditors would likewise be restricted from using medical collections data when evaluating borrowers’ creditworthiness.

Debt collectors would also be banned from using the credit reporting system to pressure consumers into paying “questionable” medical debts.

However, the CFPB says the proposal does not stop creditors from obtaining medical bill information for other purposes, like verifying the need for loan forbearance related to medical services or evaluating a loan application to pay for those services.

“Our planned rulemaking would not stop creditors from getting the legitimate information they need to make credit decisions—for instance, when it is necessary to process a medical forbearance,” Chopra said in a call with reporters. “If anything, it would increase the validity of the data creditors are accessing, and stop them from using information that says more about someone’s unexpected medical emergencies than their risk of late payments.”

The proposal is still in the early stages. It must now go through public comment and a formal rulemaking process, which could take a year or more.

