New CFBP Rule to Save Many Homeowners From Foreclosure

When the coronavirus outbreak first hit and millions of Americans lost their jobs within weeks, it became clear that many homeowners would soon fall behind on their mortgages. This would not only damage their credit, but also put people at risk of foreclosure.

Relief came quickly in the form of mortgage forbearance, which allowed homeowners to hit pause on their mortgage payments, initially for a total of 12 months. That 12-month period was then extended to 18 months, giving homeowners a reprieve for a solid year and a half.

But for those whose income hasn't stabilized, the end of forbearance could be a problem -- and it could be happening soon. Many people whose home loans are currently paused entered forbearance during the spring of 2020, which means come this fall, their 18 months will be up. At that point, they could risk foreclosure in the absence of being able to pay their mortgages. But one agency is working to change that.

Preventing a massive foreclosure wave

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) proposed a rule in April that would prevent mortgage loan servicers from initiating foreclosure proceedings against homeowners with loans in forbearance before 2022. The CFPB now plans to finalize the rule and make it official before the end of August.

That said, there will be exceptions to the rule. And while the specifics are still being ironed out, insiders say that those in the process of negotiating an arrangement with their loan servicers to avoid foreclosure but have not yet applied for forbearance may fall outside those guidelines.

The same holds true for homeowners who have abandoned their properties without getting in contact with their loan servicers to discuss their circumstances. Finally, mortgage borrowers who don't respond to inquiries from loan servicers as to whether they wish to remain in their homes could also fall outside the no-foreclosure rule.

The purpose of agreeing to some exceptions is to limit the burden of compliance for loan servicers and also, to give them more flexibility to help borrowers. The no-foreclosure rule may also not apply to smaller loan servicers who would have a more difficult time than larger ones adopting it.

What to do if forbearance is coming to an end

As of June 14, an estimated 2 million homeowners still had mortgages in forbearance, reports the Mortgage Bankers Association. And about 900,000 of those forbearance plans are set to expire later this year, according to Black Knight.

If you fall into that category and don't think you'll be able to pay your mortgage once forbearance comes to an end, reach out to your loan servicer now and discuss your options. Though the CFPB rule isn't set to be finalized until August, your loan servicer may be willing and able to work with you immediately to help ensure that you can stay in your home.

Furthermore, while you may be protected against foreclosure through the end of the year, if you know your financial situation is still pretty challenging, don't wait until late December to reach out to your loan servicer and say something. The more proactive you are, the easier it'll be for your loan servicer to find a way to work through your circumstances.

