New CEO of UK's Rolls-Royce brings in new CFO

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - The new boss of Rolls-Royce RR.Lhas sought to make his mark on the British engineering company, hiring Helen McCabe from his alma mater BP BP.L as chief financial officer and announcing two new divisional heads from within the company.

Tufan Erginbilgic, who took the helm of Rolls-Royce in January, has called the company a "burning platform" and launched a transformation programme to improve the profitability of the maker of engines for Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 planes.

The company on Friday named McCabe, a BP executive, as its new chief financial officer, to join later this year. She will replace Panos Kakoullis who has been in the job for less than two years.

Rob Watson takes on the role of president of civil aerospace with immediate effect, moving from Rolls-Royce's electric aviation unit, while Adam Riddle becomes president of the defence business.

