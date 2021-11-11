New CEO of NSO spyware firm quits, citing U.S. blacklist, Israeli media say

JERUSALEM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The new CEO of NSO Group has resigned citing the Israeli spyware company's blacklisting by the U.S. Commerce Department last week, Israeli media said on Thursday.

Isaac Benbenisti assumed the top role two weeks ago. NSO Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

