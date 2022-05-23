New CEO of Brazil's Petrobras to be Caio Mario Paes, ministry says
May 23 (Reuters) - Brazil economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes will be the next chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, the country's mining and energy ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)
((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))
