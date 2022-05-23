US Markets

New CEO of Brazil's Petrobras to be Caio Mario Paes, ministry says

Carolina Pulice Reuters
Brazil economy ministry official Caio Mario Paes will be the next chief executive of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras, the country's mining and energy ministry said in a statement late on Monday. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((Carolina.Pulice@thomsonreuters.com;)) nE1N2WP02I

