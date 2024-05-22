New Century Healthcare Shareholders Approve AGM Resolutions

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. (HK:1518) has released an update.

New Century Healthcare Holding Co. Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting on May 22, 2024, with all proposed resolutions passed unanimously. Shareholders approved the audited financial statements, the re-election of directors, and the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as the company’s auditor. Additionally, a final dividend of HK$0.0378 per share was declared for the year ended December 31, 2023.

