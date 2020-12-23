US Markets
BX

New CDP offer lowers Atlantia motorway unit valuation -source

Contributor
Stefano Bernabei Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has put forward a new, non-binding offer for Atlantia's toll road unit that implies a lower valuation than an initial offer of 8.5-9.5 billion euros, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Recasts with source, adds detail

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) has put forward a new, non-binding offer for Atlantia's ATL.MI toll road unit that implies a lower valuation than an initial offer of 8.5-9.5 billion euros, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

The revised offer includes stronger guarantees, the source added, without elaborating.

CDP said earlier in a statement the consortium it leads, which includes Macquarie MQG.AX and Blackstone BX.N, will proceed swiftly with its due diligence of Atlantia's motorway assets but needs further in-depth analysis to be able to present a binding offer.

Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Wednesday that CDP's new offer valued Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) at about 400 million euros less than the first bid.

Infrastructure group Atlantia has said CDP has until July to present an offer, but a government source last week expressed confidence that the two parties will be able to reach a deal by mid-January.

A deal would put an end to a dispute sparked by the 2018 collapse of a motorway bridge operated by Autostrade in which 43 people died.

(Reporting by Stefano Bernabei; writing by Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

((mariapia.quaglia@tr.com; +39 02 66129638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular