New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher

A quick glance at the news cycle reveals catalysts that will drive NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock price higher. A move higher in mid-June is significant because putting this market at an all-time high won't take much. In that scenario, the robust technical outlook could lead NVIDIA’s share price to the high end of the analysts' target range.

That puts this market above $200, at $220, a 40% increase from the critical resistance target, and it could be a quick move.

The primary catalyst is the upcoming earnings report, but there are others. The analysts forecast another revenue slowdown as well as another quarter of hypergrowth with a high likelihood of outperformance. The odds of outperformance are high due to the revision trends. In the past 90 days, 32 of the 34 revisions tracked by MarketBeat were reductions, bringing market expectations down to the low end of the range, which is an easy hurdle to clear.

The technical action is bullish in June. The market for NVIDIA’s stock has rebounded from the tariff-induced lows and is on track to set new highs by the end of Q2 or early Q3. The risk is that this market is overbought at these levels and could peak at or near its all-time highs. In that scenario, the stock could correct to lower levels ahead of the Q2 report, possibly as low as $97.50, before setting and sustaining new highs.

Wedbush Says Restrictions on China Could Ease: Analysts Praise GTC Announcements

Although CEO Jenson Huang is less optimistic, Wedbush’s Dan Ives thinks exports to China could resume. In his view, technology transfers, including the relaxation of restrictions on semiconductors, will be part of upcoming trade negotiations. Ironically, Mr. Huang and Mr. Wedbush agree that China has AI covered, thanks to Huawei; its GPUs are competitive and will enable China to keep up with the U.S. regarding AI, regardless of the restrictions.

The takeaway is that sales of NVIDIA's H20 chips could resume suddenly, because there is no reason to allow Huawei to simply have the revenue, bringing billions in lost revenue back into the picture.

Meanwhile, NVIDIA is not sitting still. Not only are new deals with Saudi Arabia’s HUMAIN in the works, but announcements at the GTC Paris conference have analysts buzzing.

The new deals and projects amount to more than 3,000 exaflops of AI computing power built on NVIDIA hardware and architecture. The deals include countries within the EU and the EU itself, comprising dozens of AI factories, some gigafactories, and supercomputing centers for localized computing needs.

The takeaway is that demand for NVIDIA’s Blackwell chips continues to grow, supporting a robust outlook for the core semiconductor business as well as the full stack of AI products and services.

NVIDIA Invests in the Future of AI

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is also investing in the company's future, ensuring its secure place in the AI industry. Among the 2025 activities is a $25 million series B round of funding for Skild. The latest injection values the company at nearly $4.5 billion and leaves NVIDIA with a minority position.

The aim is to capitalize on Skild’s robotics software and potential as a future revenue driver. Robotics, including autonomous vehicles, is the future of AI and will sustain NVIDIA’s growth for years to come.

Analysts' Stock Price Trends Lead to the High End Range

Nothing in the analysts' trends suggests the rally in NVIDIA’s stock price is over. The takeaway at the end of Q2 2025 is that analysts' coverage is firm, with 43 ratings tracked by MarketBeat.

The analysts' sentiment is also firming, with upgrades offsetting downgrades, resulting in a consensus of Moderate Buy with a bullish bias.

The price target is also firming, with Q2 revisions consistently above the consensus rating, aligning wth a $200 price point by the end of the year.

Assuming the company continues to perform well, these trends should continue to support the market through year’s end.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.