New car sales in Russia seen falling by at least 50% in 2022 -AEB

April 20 (Reuters) - Sales of new cars in Russia are expected to fall by at least 50% in 2022 to around 0.8 million units, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Wednesday, as the automobile market in Russia grapples with supply issues.

Clarity on supply will likely come later this year, said Alexey Kalitsev, chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, who does not expect much improvement in the second quarter.

"If we have a positive scenario and we start producing, the market could be somewhere between 0.8 and 0.85 (million units)," said Kalitsev, who is also head of Hyundai Motor CIS, Hyundai's 005380.KS national sales company in Russia.

"In essence, this is a drop of about 50%. If the recovery in production comes later, for example, in the third quarter, the market will be even smaller respectively," he said.

Last year new car sales stood at 1.67 million units, a year-on-year rise of 4.3%.

(Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

