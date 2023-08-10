New Car Prices Remain High, but These 6 Models Are Selling for Less Than Their Sticker Price

Despite an uptick in inventory, many cars are still selling above their sticker price, with the average car selling for 8.5% above its MSRP, iSeeCars.com reported. Despite this trend, certain car models are selling below their MSRP, including four hybrid and electric models.

"It's telling that four of the six vehicles priced below MSRP are hybrids or electrics," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. "We know the Inflation Reduction Act removed the $7,500 credit for the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 because they aren't built in the U.S. This dramatically impacted their sales and, apparently, forced dealers to price them aggressively. And relatively stable gas prices over the past several months have reduced interest and demand for hybrids like the Pacifica and F-150."

If you're looking to get a good deal on your next vehicle purchase, consider one of these six models that have been selling for average prices below the suggested sticker price, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

More Bang for Your Buck: These 20 Cars Will Last You Twice as Long as the Average Vehicle

Learn: How To Save $200 on Your Grocery Bill Every Month

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Average MSRP: $50,620

$50,620 Average sales price: $49,661

$49,661 % difference compared to MSRP: -1.9%

New Car Market: Ford, Tesla Drop Prices by Up to 20% Thanks to Millions of Unwanted EVs

See Also: 8 Electric Cars You May Regret Buying

Infiniti QX80

Average MSRP: $82,333

$82,333 Average sales price: $81,292

$81,292 % difference compared to MSRP: -1.3%

Read More: Biden's Plan To Increase EV Ownership Shot Down by Car Makers Who Say It Would 'Substantially' Increase Vehicle Cost

Ford F-150 Hybrid

Average MSRP: $84,847

$84,847 Average sales price: $84,146

$84,146 % difference compared to MSRP: -0.8%

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Average MSRP: $51,551

$51,551 Average sales price: $51,289

$51,289 % difference compared to MSRP: -0.5%

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Average MSRP: $52,050

$52,050 Average sales price: $51,835

$51,835 % difference compared to MSRP: -0.4%

Check Out: 9 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Buying a Used Car

Hyundai Ioniq 6

Average MSRP: $50,566

$50,566 Average sales price: $50,508

$50,508 % difference compared to MSRP: -0.1%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of July 23, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: New Car Prices Remain High, but These 6 Models Are Selling for Less Than Their Sticker Price

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.