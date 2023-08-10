News & Insights

Personal Finance

New Car Prices Remain High, but These 6 Models Are Selling for Less Than Their Sticker Price

August 10, 2023

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates

Despite an uptick in inventory, many cars are still selling above their sticker price, with the average car selling for 8.5% above its MSRP, iSeeCars.com reported. Despite this trend, certain car models are selling below their MSRP, including four hybrid and electric models.

"It's telling that four of the six vehicles priced below MSRP are hybrids or electrics," Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com, said on the site. "We know the Inflation Reduction Act removed the $7,500 credit for the Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6 because they aren't built in the U.S. This dramatically impacted their sales and, apparently, forced dealers to price them aggressively. And relatively stable gas prices over the past several months have reduced interest and demand for hybrids like the Pacifica and F-150."

If you're looking to get a good deal on your next vehicle purchase, consider one of these six models that have been selling for average prices below the suggested sticker price, as identified by iSeeCars.com.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

  • Average MSRP: $50,620
  • Average sales price: $49,661
  • % difference compared to MSRP: -1.9%

The 2019 INFINITI QX80 introduces a modern interpretation of upscale luxury, pairing a high quality, hand-crafted interior with refined driving dynamics.

Infiniti QX80

  • Average MSRP: $82,333
  • Average sales price: $81,292
  • % difference compared to MSRP: -1.3%

F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew by BDS Suspension.

Ford F-150 Hybrid

  • Average MSRP: $84,847
  • Average sales price: $84,146
  • % difference compared to MSRP: -0.8%
2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • Average MSRP: $51,551
  • Average sales price: $51,289
  • % difference compared to MSRP: -0.5%
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Diesel.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Average MSRP: $52,050
  • Average sales price: $51,835
  • % difference compared to MSRP: -0.4%

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE

Hyundai Ioniq 6

  • Average MSRP: $50,566
  • Average sales price: $50,508
  • % difference compared to MSRP: -0.1%

All data is sourced from iSeeCars.com and is accurate as of July 23, 2023.

