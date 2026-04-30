New Cannabis Rules Just Created Winners and Losers: What the Split Schedule Means for Medical Operators and MSOs

Key Points

Medical-only cannabis operators like True Leaf could see faster margin and cash-flow improvements.

Multi-state cannabis companies may face new tax-allocation hurdles that pressure near-term earnings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

A controversial federal shift is reshaping cannabis taxes, boosting some medical-only operators while complicating life for multistate players. Discover how this split scheduling could reshape margins, cash flows, and valuations by watching the discussion in the video below.

*This video was published on April 24, 2026.

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Emily Flippen, CFA has positions in Trulieve Cannabis. Sanmeet Deo, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Thomas King, CFA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.