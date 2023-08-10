News & Insights

New Canadian clean electricity rules would allow some use of fossil fuels

Credit: REUTERS/JP Moczulski

August 10, 2023 — 11:06 am EDT

OTTAWA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Canada announced long-awaited draft clean electricity regulations on Thursday that are designed to create a net-zero emissions power grid by 2035, and said some continued use of fossil fuels would be allowed.

The environment ministry said the rules - which do not prescribe the use of any particular technology - would cut over 340 megatonnes of greenhouse gas pollution between 2024 and 2050, and only result in small increases in national average residential electricity rates. They final version of the rules is due to come into effect on Jan 1, 2025.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by Ismail Shakil)

