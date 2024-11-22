New ‘Call of Duty’ on Game Pass shifted sale share to PlayStation, says Circana

Circana analyst Mat Piscatella said that Activision’s (MSFT) “Call of Duty: Black Ops 6” being added to Xbox Game Pass on day one “did a few things” in the U.S., as it resulted in a subscription spending boost, shifted share of full game sales to PlayStation (SONY), did not appear to result in massive cannibalization of sales, and did not appear to provide a significant boost to Xbox Series hardware sales. “So, all the open questions regarding the impact of subscriptions are still pretty open imo, and whatever one believes currently, well, not sure this biggest of tests is changing anyone’s mind either way,” Piscatella said in a post on Bluesky. “Yet.”
