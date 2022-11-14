US Markets
TSLA

New Caledonia nickel plant, a Tesla supplier, cuts supply after leak - Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

November 14, 2022 — 10:34 pm EST

Written by Melanie Burton Edited by Bradley Perrett for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Caledonian nickel producer Prony Resources, a supplier to Tesla TSLA.O, will reduce production after a leak from its tailings dam, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Goro nickel plant reported "limited release of salt-laden liquid" after heavy rain in August, a Prony Resources spokesperson told Bloomberg by email. As a result, production of the metal, used in batteries, will be reduced in the fourth quarter, the company told Bloomberg.

Prony, whose shareholders include global trader TrafiguraTRAFGF.UL, bought the loss-making nickel operations in the French territory from Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA last year. It had set out to double production from last year's levels to 44,000 tonnes in 2024.

Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel prices SNIcv1 were up 1 percent in a slightly higher base metals market.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Edited by Bradley Perrett)

((melanie.burton@thomsonreuters.com Twitter: @MelanieMetals; +613 9286 1421; Reuters Messaging: melanie.burton.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.