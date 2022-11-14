New Caledonia nickel plant, a Tesla supplier, cuts supply after leak - Bloomberg

MELBOURNE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - New Caledonian nickel producer Prony Resources, a supplier to Tesla TSLA.O, will reduce production after a leak from its tailings dam, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The Goro nickel plant reported "limited release of salt-laden liquid" after heavy rain in August, a Prony Resources spokesperson told Bloomberg by email. As a result, production of the metal, used in batteries, will be reduced in the fourth quarter, the company told Bloomberg.

Prony, whose shareholders include global trader TrafiguraTRAFGF.UL, bought the loss-making nickel operations in the French territory from Brazil's Vale SA VALE3.SA last year. It had set out to double production from last year's levels to 44,000 tonnes in 2024.

Shanghai Futures Exchange nickel prices SNIcv1 were up 1 percent in a slightly higher base metals market.

